Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires New Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

CHD opened at $73.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average is $75.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,320,053.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rick Spann bought 1,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.07 per share, for a total transaction of $72,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,404.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,704 shares of company stock worth $621,301 and have sold 90,418 shares worth $7,198,251. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

