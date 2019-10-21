Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Separately, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.57.

NYSE TUFN opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $176,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

