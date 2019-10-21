Trueblue (TBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Trueblue to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Trueblue has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $0.61-0.71 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.61-0.71 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $588.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.94 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trueblue to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TBI opened at $22.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $886.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.62. Trueblue has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Sakaguchi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $136,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TBI. ValuEngine raised Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trueblue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Trueblue in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

