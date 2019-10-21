Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Given “Hold” Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their hold rating on shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stephens currently has a $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of TBK opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3,023.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

