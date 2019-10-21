Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

TBK has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $825.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $38.78.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3,023.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,389.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 150.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

