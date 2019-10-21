Triumph Bancorp Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.71.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

TBK opened at $31.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 445,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 121.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,584,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

