Trex (TREX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Trex has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Trex had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $206.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TREX opened at $90.85 on Monday. Trex has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $248,102.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $244,149.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,572 shares of company stock worth $3,305,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Trex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sidoti lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Trex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

