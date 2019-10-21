Toople (LON:TOOP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Toople PLC (LON:TOOP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 14491190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.31.

About Toople (LON:TOOP)

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the United Kingdom. The company provides cloud-based business phone services; business broadband; business mobile and SIM services; and calls and lines services. It also offers white label services, which gives wholesalers access to proprietary platform to connect with carriers; and billing services.

