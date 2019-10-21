TokenPay (TPAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25,268.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 21st. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001624 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, TOPBTC, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. TokenPay has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $25,268.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00036120 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00087075 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001143 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00115466 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,278.76 or 1.00413827 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000622 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,562,321 coins and its circulating supply is 16,392,141 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Liquid, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

