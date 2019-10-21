TMX Group (TSE:X) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (TSE:X) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$119.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$118.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$115.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$114.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TSE:X traded down C$2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$115.00. 184,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,064. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$116.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$99.59. TMX Group has a one year low of C$68.87 and a one year high of C$120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$204.40 million. Equities analysts predict that TMX Group will post 6.1199993 EPS for the current year.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.