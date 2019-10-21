TMX Group (TSE:X) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (TSE:X) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$119.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$118.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$115.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$114.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.
TSE:X traded down C$2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$115.00. 184,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,064. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$116.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$99.59. TMX Group has a one year low of C$68.87 and a one year high of C$120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.
Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.