TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $65.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price increased by Loop Capital to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several other reports. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of TJX opened at $60.36 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its position in TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,558,955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $82,952,000 after buying an additional 132,858 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 48,410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 21,130 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

