TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its position in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 405,849 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 150,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 122,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.91. 6,165,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959,010. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $60.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

