Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TITN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $362.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.34. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $21.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.40 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 10.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 317,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth $955,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 61.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 67,323 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

