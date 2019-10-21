Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 5%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares were up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.43, approximately 918,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,957,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on Tilray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Tilray in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $60.00 price objective on Tilray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 121.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 373.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Tilray by 843.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 48,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,031,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

