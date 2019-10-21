Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 13,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.27.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,483,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.12 on Monday, reaching $283.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.34 and a 52-week high of $305.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.