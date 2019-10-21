The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $55.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KO. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.09. 6,942,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,813,450. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $7,929,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,133.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.6% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

