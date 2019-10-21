The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lowered by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,339 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 2.3% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $7,204,630.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.88. 5,850,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,813,450. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

