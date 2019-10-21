The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,080 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,096,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,743,000 after purchasing an additional 589,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,889 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,190 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.17. 375,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,813,450. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $7,204,630.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.