The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.23. 12,876,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,333,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $230.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

