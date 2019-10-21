Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given New $58.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $67.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $272.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,637.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $87,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $210,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

