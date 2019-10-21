Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $30.10 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Telefonica Brasil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. Telefonica Brasil has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,028,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,473,000 after buying an additional 1,776,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after buying an additional 24,677 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,999,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,079,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,446,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,152,000 after buying an additional 185,475 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,932,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,181,000 after buying an additional 221,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

