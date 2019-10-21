TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of TTDKY opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.96. TDK has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $98.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. TDK had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TDK will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

