TD Securities Reiterates $13.00 Price Target for Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)

TD Securities set a $13.00 price target on Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CADNF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC restated a hold rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cascades to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Cascades has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.