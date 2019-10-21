TD Securities Cuts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $170.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $197.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.50.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $161.50 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.