Synergetics USA (NASDAQ:SURG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.55

Synergetics USA Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.33. Synergetics USA shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 13,010 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.

About Synergetics USA (NASDAQ:SURG)

Synergetics USA, Inc, formerly Valley Forge Scientific Corp., is a supplier of precision surgical devices. The Company focuses on the surgical disciplines of ophthalmology and neurosurgery. It offers precision engineered disposable and reusable devices, surgical equipment and surgical procedural kits.

