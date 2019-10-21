Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Trimmed by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

