Sycomore Asset Management Has $7.95 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Sycomore Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods comprises approximately 4.2% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Nomad Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.47. 25,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.87 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

