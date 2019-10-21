Sycomore Asset Management Has $2.44 Million Holdings in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Sycomore Asset Management cut its holdings in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,400 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 629,600 shares during the period. ADT comprises approximately 1.3% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of ADT worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in ADT during the second quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ADT during the second quarter worth $66,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the second quarter worth $70,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in ADT during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 2.28. ADT Inc has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ADT Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -87.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.71.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

