Swarm Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000663 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $1,115.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00221293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $103.87 or 0.01267775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00031679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00089001 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

