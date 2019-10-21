Swap Hits Market Cap of $396,386.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Swap has a total market capitalization of $396,386.00 and $257,476.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex. During the last week, Swap has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00222127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.73 or 0.01297732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031636 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089405 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 6,874,488 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.