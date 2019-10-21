Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

SUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Sunoco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter valued at about $488,430,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter valued at about $2,274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter valued at about $727,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Sunoco during the third quarter valued at about $396,000. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUN opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunoco has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sunoco will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

