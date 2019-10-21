Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 454 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 31,545.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,246,000 after buying an additional 341,006 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $100,362,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 330.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,192,000 after buying an additional 228,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,875,314,000 after buying an additional 227,435 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 420,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,554,000 after buying an additional 224,844 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $399,979.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,899.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $287.81 on Monday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $228.65 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

