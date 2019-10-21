Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 157.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 298.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.04.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $60.49 on Monday. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $44.97 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $181.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.