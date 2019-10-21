Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,197,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,026,308,000 after buying an additional 116,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $893,630,000 after buying an additional 95,737 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 72,308.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,730,000 after buying an additional 5,297,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,043,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,129,000 after buying an additional 114,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 22.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,960,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,147,000 after buying an additional 363,053 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $381,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $9,480,692.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.91 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Hologic to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.