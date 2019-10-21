Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

IRM stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

