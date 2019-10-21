Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Stryker by 300.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $215.32 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.65.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $226.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $11,280,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

