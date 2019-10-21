Strs Ohio Has $114.94 Million Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 77,844 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Nike worth $114,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Nike by 0.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Nike by 3.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Nike by 2.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nike by 1.0% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Nike by 1.1% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie set a $89.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.98.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.89. 858,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,303,586. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $281,061.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 505,579 shares of company stock valued at $45,961,980. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

