Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,166,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 36,620 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Comcast were worth $142,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cfra set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,027,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.