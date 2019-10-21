Storj (STORJ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $658,187.00

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $16.96 million and $658,187.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Upbit, Bittrex and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00220666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.33 or 0.01274380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00089282 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Storj

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Poloniex, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Liquid, Gate.io, IDAX, OKEx, Liqui, Upbit, Ethfinex, Binance, Huobi, ABCC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.