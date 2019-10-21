Storeum Trading Down 34.1% This Week (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, Storeum has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. One Storeum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX. Storeum has a total market cap of $308,768.00 and approximately $389.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Storeum Token Profile

STO is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,257,465 tokens. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

