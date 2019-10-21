Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup set a $37.00 price objective on Steven Madden and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $108,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,248.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 773,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 182,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 53.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 83,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOO opened at $36.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $444.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.60%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.