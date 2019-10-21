Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.80% of Omnicell worth $24,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 10.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 230,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,738 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 58.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 196,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 72,762 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter worth $1,684,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 24.1% in the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 5.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OMCL. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $77.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.96.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.13 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $448,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,402.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,684,076.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,057. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

