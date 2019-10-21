Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 23,720 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,720 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Ameris Bancorp worth $14,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 38.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $7,259,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 26.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

