Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 10,063 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,063 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of MAXIMUS in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $1,997,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,852 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,906.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $502,985.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,575. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $77.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.33. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $730.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

