Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 27,933 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,933 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $19,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.57.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $116.62 on Monday. Middleby Corp has a 12 month low of $96.65 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.11.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.13 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,232.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,955.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

