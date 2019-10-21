Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 9,670 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ross Stores by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,522,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,308,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $625,339,000 after purchasing an additional 119,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,848,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $480,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ross Stores by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,858,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $283,334,000 after purchasing an additional 447,581 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 516.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,862 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.78.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,056,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $112.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $114.82.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

