Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 11,388 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. American National Bank increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 93,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $50.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $52.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 16.16%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $1,341,099.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Chawla sold 9,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $470,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,572 shares of company stock worth $3,179,321. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.