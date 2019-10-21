Stephens Inc. AR Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $132.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Caterpillar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

