Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,675 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 213.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.06 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

