Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,278,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.1% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AT&T were worth $48,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1,723.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

NYSE T opened at $38.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

